PREMIERE: The Horrors – “Change Your Mind”

The throbbing chaos of a gig is a common sight to us all, but it’s made especially eerie in this new video from The Horrors, which we’re premiering below, as they distil that raucous energy into visuals of perfect and purple calm, guided by the spellbinding waltz of “Change Your Mind”.

Does the distant and wild crowd interspersed with solitary and sullen shots of the band subtly nod towards the idea of feeling more alone than ever in a room full of people? Who knows. It’s bloody lovely though.

Videos by VICE

The Horrors fourth album Luminous has been out since May, and if you’re into uplifting shoegaze but don’t already own it then you’re doing it all wrong.