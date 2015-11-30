Remember the Guy Who Painted MCs Like Landed Gentry? He’s Got a Bloody Tate Britain Exhibition

Remember back in October when we brought you the timeless and classic Noisey article I’m the Guy Who Paints Grime Stars as If They Are Landed Gentry from the 1700s? Well, buckle up reader, because have we got some news for you. The guy who paints grime stars as if they are landed gentry from the 1700s has got himself an exhibition, at the bloody Tate Britain of all places.

Reuben Dangoor turned his idea into an arts series called “Legends of the Scene”, and published the images across his website, Twitter and Instagram, and more often than not they became said MC’s Twitter profile photo within minutes. There were paintings of Skepta saddled up on a pristine white horse, Union Jack under his arm, surveying his valley like a don; Stormzy resting in his country manor in a two-piece Adidas tracksuit in front of a roaring fire; and more recently, Wiley as a superbike knight of the realm.

Videos by VICE

The exhibition is part of Late at the Tate, and will take place on Friday December 4 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. These pieces were super popular online and Reuben will be unveiling a brand new unseen portrait, so if you want to get in, go hella early. Reuben will also be selling limited copies the following week, so if you like the idea of copping a painting of D Double E as a celebrated war general then keep an eye on his Twitter.

You can read more about the exhibition here, and find all of Reuben’s work here. But for now, just stare into this picture of portrait of Wiley, put your hand over your heart and think of England.