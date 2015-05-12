Stephen Hawking Will Play The ‘Kidz Field’ at Glastonbury 2015

Being a kid is awesome. You get to sit down in the middle of a supermarket isle and cry when you’re fed up with life, experience pure joy, and get into Glastonbury Festival for free. The only downside is you have to deal with stupid neurotic adults all the time. So as a reward for all the 12-and-unders whose parents are making them sleep in a tent and eat spirulina for five days, the kind people at Glastonbury Festival have pulled out all the stops this year. Among others, they have booked the following acts to play the Kidz Stage: Dynamo – Magician Impossible, some dude called Mr Yipadee, and world renowned physicist and mathematician Professor Stephen Hawking.

That’s right, Professor Stephen actual Hawking will be present at Glastonbury Festival 2015. While everyone old enough to have had their heart broken will be heavily medicating their way through the IRL dad fantasy that is The Who featuring Paul Weller, the kids get to have an awesome, fun science lesson courtesy of a man with the best brain on planet earth. The Kidz Field line-up could well be a sign that children’s intelligence is valued way above the vast majority of adults’, but probably for good reason. There’s something hilariously sad about a field of humans still in single digits applauding a production of The Tempest while the nation’s entire population aged 18-45 attempts to clamber out of a K-hole soundtracked by Rudimental.

Also, the Kidz Field has a Helter Skelter.

Growing up is dumb.

