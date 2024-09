VICE Reports recently traveled to Mississippi, where the Klu Klux Klan is growing thanks to its new strategy of targeting veterans just returned from Iraq and Afghanistan.

In part three, host Rocco Castoro talks with Daryl Johnson, who’s been monitoring this rise in extremism. “We’re currently in one of the hottest periods of extremist activity that I’ve seen in my 20-year career,” he says. According to him, today’s white supremacist groups make past activity “look like a kindergarten picnic.”