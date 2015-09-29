Punk Animals Hang Out at the Last Drive-In Theatre in This Week’s ‘Habits’ Comic Af Lauren Monger september 29, 2015, 1:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read more comics by Lauren Monger at her Tumblr and Twitter. Tagget:ANIMALS, clem, Comics!, dough, drive in movie theater, drive-in theater, funny animals, Habits, kevin bishop, lauren monger, Loser, movie theater, punk animals, sour grapes, space face, Tech, Vice comics Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE The Nerdiest T-Shirts I Saw at Moogfest 2016, Listed 23.05.16 Af Kyle Kramer How Mainstream Emo Made Us Talk About Mental Health 18.05.16 Af Emma Garland 6 Different Views on Drake’s ‘VIEWS’ (Plus a Bonus Re’VIEW’) 02.05.16 Af Noisey Staff Prince Wrote About Women in a Way That Most Contemporary Male Artists Still Can’t 25.04.16 Af Emma Garland