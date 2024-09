The Sex Palace is Amsterdam’s last peep show. There used to be six, but now there’s only one. Amsterdam is hardly alone – all over Europe, home masturbation is winning against this sexual relic, where two euros buys you two minutes of smut.

VICE Netherlands was allowed to get a peep behind the scenes to learn how tourist semen is mopped up and that the disappearance of Amsterdam’s last peep show is just another step in a gradual cleanup of the city’s Red Light District.