Listen to Hip-Hop From the Future in the Latest Apropos Live Video Ft. SLOWOLF

Just in time for Julefrokost season – when you need SOMETHING to get you pumped despite the exhausting amount of alcohol consumption you’ll be undertaking – is a rowdy, spacey and futuristic mix of tunes courtesy of Tuborg’s Apropos Live family. This one’s coming from SLOWOLF (the moniker of Andreas Asingh)—a Copenhagen-based DJ who dabbles with oversized heavy bass notes and is known for genre-bending energetic liveshows. In this DJ set, he turns everyone from Rihanna to Fourt Tet to Rick Ross into his own techy, glitchy and dance-appropriate versions. It really sounds like what the cool kids will be listening to in 2045 when we’re old and no longer ‘with it’—which is pretty sad for us but pretty good for SLOWOLF, we guess. BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Mistajam even called him “very special”. Just sayin’.

Anyway, give this one a listen if you feel like daydreaming about teleporting somewhere and wearing a spacesuit. We sure do.