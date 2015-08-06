The Latest Sound of Copenhagen Compilation Will Make You Proud of Your City

For over eight years, Danish musical gurus Le Gammeltoft and Kjeld Tolstrup, at the helm of their record label Sound of Copenhagen, have been the unofficial talent scouts of the capital’s music scene, farming meticulously through the obscurity of bright-eyed up-and-comers and carefully constructing the playlists for your good times, so you don’t have to.

While previous Sound of Copenhagen compilations have featured now-established artists such as Av Av Av, The Minds of 99 and Turboweekend in their adolescence, Vol. 15 takes you from the deep bass and potent synths of Thomas Gaist’s “Narcissus” through the effortless schoolyard rhythm and blues of Yungest’s “What Are We”, delving into the dreamy indiepop of Guns’ “Ricochet” and the melodic electronica of the Danish/Icelandic trio Kúra along the way. Also, GENTS – they’re really, really good.

Have a listen all you trendy urbanites and be proud of your city.