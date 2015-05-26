The Leak Continues: Two More Drake Tracks

“Where were you during the mighty Drake leak of 2015? Hoo Haa!” That’s the type of care-home banter our generation will be having when we’re old and crusty, and “hoo haa” is how we will laugh. We’ll be toasting our glasses of 100 year matured Patrón, as we bump and clunk our prosthetic i-limbs in unison to the vintage sound of Views From the 6, drinking like fishes because we’ve just done a system update on our latest e-kidneys. What a life!

For this recent spate of new Drake material is seemingly the leak that won’t stop dribbling. Last week we had a hook up with Beyonce leak called “Can I”, which Noisey’s own Emma Garland labelled “everything you’d expect an OVO x Queen Bey collab to be.”

Now, over the weekend, two more songs seem to have been trafficked through the nefarious ether of Leak City’s black market. There’s “On a Wave”, which sounds decidedly unfinished, but features vocals from Tinashe, and when you put those two together it makes for a track that burns soft, smoky and nostalgic, like a cigarette after sex with your ex.

Then there’s “Go Out Tonight” with what is supposedly a Noah “40” Shebib beat. Although it doesn’t take a Drizzy hardcore to notice that this one sounds suspiciously old, marrying mellow synths with an atmosphere of muffled melancholy, that sounds more like something off So Far Gone or Take Care than anything recent.

Who knows whether these two were ever going to feature on Drake’s forthcoming Views From the 6 record, whether they were leaked intentionally, or whether they are immoral steals ripped from his unreleased artistic canon and forced into the public domain against his will. Until 6 God talks, we can only ponder, as the marching passage of time prepares for inevitable incapacitation.