Watch The Velvet Underground’s John Cale Perform “White Light/White Heat” With The Libertines

At some point, over the millennium, The Libertines slowly but surely transformed from a band that defined the wide-eyed, sweat-drenched youth into a band we might describe as “classic” or “iconic”. And what do bands do when they become classic or iconic? They perform with other classic or iconic people – which is exactly what happened over the weekend when Pete Doherty and Carl Barât joined The Velvet Underground’s co-founding member John Cale for a one-off performance in the French Captial at the La Philharmonie de Paris, momentarily creating the superband you never knew you always wanted.

John performed his former band’s influential debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico in its entirety, along with some tracks from their 1986 follow-up White Light/White Heat, and the show saw him invite a number of musicians on stage to join him, including Animal Collective, Mark Lanegan, Lou Doillon, Etienne Daho, Lemon Jelly’s Nick Franglen and, of course, The Libertines.

Videos by VICE

Watch Pete, Carl and John perform “White Light/White Heat” below: