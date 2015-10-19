The Life and Death of the Flash Cartoon

A couple months ago Homestar Runner, arguably the most famous cartoon video hub on the web, put up a short called Flash is Dead!!

“Haven’t you heard! Flash is dying! You know, like what we breathe!” yells Strong Bad, one of Homestar Runner’s best known characters, as bits from the Adobe interface start collapsing around him.

It’s a funny gag, but it also speaks to an ongoing generational shift in digital arts entertainment. Flash used to be the marquee way to design websites, games, movies, and practically everything else on the web. It was originally called “FutureSplash” and created by a programmer named Jonathan Gay. In 1996 Macromedia (now Adobe) acquired FutureSplash and rebranded it as “Macromedia Flash 1.0.” By the early 2000s, Flash was installed on practically every computer to load interactive web pages and power early audio and video players. It was a fundamental part of the early internet experience. Bejeweled and Candy Crush, two of the most popular mobile games ever developed, were originally Flash games. Some of the earliest memes on the internet—Laid Off: A Day in the Life and The End of Ze World, Jib-Jab—were all programmed in Flash.

Before YouTube, before streaming, before your computer could handle dozens of embedded gifs, thousands of these amateur Flash movies and games were hosted in communities like Newgrounds. Newgrounds was one of the first and most visceral democratizers of online publishing. To this day, Newgrounds’ slogan is “Everything by Everyone.” The content on the site was entirely crowd-sourced. Kids would handcraft cartoons in their free time and throw them on the internet for everyone to see. If a cartoon or game was terrible (most were), it would be immediately relegated to the sites bowels, colloquially known as getting “blammed.”

But some of it was good, even great. Take Lemon Demon’s Ultimate Showdown of Ultimate Destiny. It has accumulated 12 million views over the last decade, and stands as a blueprint for dozens of nerdy music videos. EgoRaptor’s Metal Gear Awesome 2 might be a little tonally off-key to 2015 ears, but the animation chops are still impressive. Here you were, on the internet, watching video game jokes designed by someone who could’ve been your friend. There was no middleman, no networks to appease, no markets to embrace. Newgrounds was a community where kids could relate with each other using their own humor, their own skills, their own passions, their own language. Suddenly these amateur Flash authors, some who wasn’t even out of high school, had a following. They were inundated with fan art, forum wars, and cheap knockoffs. It was a very early version of internet fame, back when such a concept was novel.

These days Flash is mostly obsolete, with high-profile companies like Mozilla and Google planning to drop support for the plug-in entirely. This is probably a good thing. Flash slows down computers and has plenty of exploitable security shortcomings, plus there are simply better ways to build cartoons (and everything else) on the internet now. Newgrounds isn’t nearly the creative juggernaut it once was, with more flexible avenues like Twitch and Youtube taking over as the go to spots to find DIY cartoon animation. We simply don’t use the internet like we used to. A 30 second GIF is a lot more shareable than a five-minute animated movie.

However, it does make you sad watching Strong Bad running around his deteriorating animated homeland, desperately trying to learn HTML5 before his very existence is destroyed. My empathy for this cartoon reminds me that Flash’s popularity marked a pivotal moment in internet history, a time when amateur creators were independently using the web and its tools to reach broad audiences in an age before social media. A decade ago, this form of entertainment felt huge, while today the work is digitally decaying into a mess of forgotten ones and zeros. According to Google Trends, Newgrounds search-based traffic peaked in 2005. Today, its search interest has dropped to less than a tenth of what it used to represent.

The rankings were the be all end all on Newgrounds back then. If something hit the top, it was a big deal. –LegendaryFrog

Joseph Blanchette is LegendaryFrog, one of Newgrounds’ first stars. He was barely out of high school when he started messing around with Flash, learning the basics from programming odd jobs around town. Eventually, he started pasting together his own cartoons. His first major work was the cheeky Lord of the Rings parody One Ring to Rule Them All back in 2002. The Fellowship of the Ring had just come out, so he animated a world where Sauron and his orcs argued over pizza orders.

“It was in my bedroom on a crappy computer with a crappy mic through most of it,” he says. “I did a lot of the voices myself and you could hear the computer hum in the background. I was using a copy of Flash I got from work, so I actually spent very little on it all.”

Blanchette never made cartoons full-time, Flash was always just a hobby, but before long he was one of the most prominent names on Newgrounds. He garnered a small legion of fans entranced by his humor, his art, and their mutual taste.

“It wasn’t until my Final Fantasy Tribute reached number one on the Portal rankings that people started to take notice,” says Blanchette, who still works with Flash as a programmer. “The rankings were the be all end all on Newgrounds back then. If something hit the top, it was a big deal.”

In the years after his debut, LegendaryFrog became more of a brand. He developed two distinct characters, Ark and Kerrigan, and started animating their little adventures as part of an ongoing series. They were simple stories, clearly inspired by winsome Japanese anime, but it was a departure from the movie and video game parodies of his past. Suddenly people were coming to Blanchette for his own point of view. He didn’t owe the success to anyone else.

“By the time the second [Ark and Kerrigan] movie came around, I developed a cartoony personality for them that stuck,” says Blanchette. “It’s very flattering how people took to those characters, even if they were only really around for a couple of cartoons.”