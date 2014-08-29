The Life and Times of OJ da Juiceman

Rapper, trapper, Coogi enthusiast, and frequent Gucci Mane collaborator OJ da Juiceman has been a key player in the Atlanta rap game for years. I remember first hearing about OJ during high school in the Atlanta suburbs when kids would imitate his iconic ad-libs “AYE!” “OKAY!” in that immediately recognizable southern falsetto. One of hip-hop’s more distinguished gentleman, he has been releasing music for almost a decade, all of which boasts his strong affinity for trap money and purchasing diamond jewelry.

After over a month of trying to track down the elusive Juiceman, I found myself at an unmarked warehouse on the west side of Atlanta where OJ was shooting a music video for his new mixtape. I ended up waiting in the dark industrial area for a few hours with the rest of the video crew until a black car pulled up and OJ stepped out wearing all white, gold teeth, and a pistol tucked into his pants right next to his clip-on iPhone case. I found him to be just as jolly and lighthearted as his music, smiling and being gracious friendly with everyone on the set.

Noisey: What is a day in the life of OJ da Juiceman like?

OJ da Juiceman: Man, same shit every day, day in day out, wait for that phone to ring to get this bag.

You have the song “Early Morning Trapping.” What’s the earliest you have ever woken up to trap?

Ah, man. All-nighters, ain’t no shit, been up all night till that morning, got that morning jumpin’, mighta fucked around went back to sleep around noon then wake back up about 3-4 and continue the day. It’s an all-night 24/7 trapping.

Do you like your OJ with pulp or no pulp?

No pulp.

How did you meet Gucci Mane?

We grew up in the Mountain Park Apartments and Sun Valley Apartments. We go way back, we got a lot of history.

Who are your favorite producers to work with right now?

Frank Castro, Metro Boomin, and Zaytoven.

What does it mean to have polar bears on your feet and then switch them to penguins?

[Laughs] It’s just some swag type shit. When I say some polar bear shit, it’s like when you’re wearing gators, its just that swag that I call it, like boy we freezin’!

What happens when you switch it?

When you switch it to some penguins, it’s a different color.

Tell me about Alaska.

I ain’t never been to Alaska but I just know it be cold over there. When I did the Alaska in Atlanta mixtape it’s just like we freezing over Atlanta because we have all of the jewelry and bracelets, so whenever I wear that I’m just like, “I’m gonna freeze Atlanta, this is some Alaska type shit that I’m gonna give y’all.

What’s the coldest place you have been?

New York City in the winter time is cold as a motherfucker.

What is the best way to survive the harsh Alaskan climate?

Hot cocoa and some warm clothes.

Where do you get your adlibs from?

It’s just us tryna make that Bouldercrest music. Back when we was little ridin’ around trapping out of cars, when a song come on that we would like we get to bouncin’, so when I rap I just try to make that music that makes you wanna go crazy in your car.

What about the time you got shot eight times and then played a show the same week?

Oh yeah that was beautiful, I mean it was fucked up that I was shot, but as far as goin’ to get that bag I’m always gonna go get that bag.

That’s endurance.

Yup.

What projects you got coming up?

I got The Otis Williams Jr. Story coming out November 23rd. Gonna put it out for my birthday.

Whats your favorite restaurant in Atlanta?

Pappadeaux.

What is the most expensive jewelry you have ever bought?

Juiceman watch, $40,000.

What is your favorite city that’s not Atlanta?

California.

Any words for the fans or haters?

I appreciate the support, continue to follow the Juiceman, I’m gonna keep that shit all the way one hunned, one thousand every time I put out music, and I just want y’all to stay up with the kid!

