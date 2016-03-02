The Life of Pablo Isn’t Available on Spotify, But It Is Streaming on Pornhub

The promotional rollout for Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo has been like riding on a rollercoaster with two slurpee cups in your hand, spilling juice all down your front. It’s been almost a month since West premiered the album at Madison Square Garden, and during that time he’s announced the album isn’t finished, that it will “never never never” be available from Apple, and hasn’t put it on Spotify – presumably while his record label Def Jam weep quietly into the bottles of expensive champagne they pre-ordered back when West announced the album earlier this year.

Aside from Pirate Bay, which West accidentally publicly flaunted his use of earlier today, the album has only been available on TIDAL. That is, until now, as one valiant fan of music and adult entertainment alike, named “TheLifeOfPabloKanye”, has taken drastic measures to make sure everyone gets their Yeezy fix, by uploading the record in full to Pornhub.

Surprisingly, this isn’t even the first time the porn site has been used for music. Last year they started their own record label, and our own Dan Ozzi was placed alongside T-Pain on a judging panel for the official Pornhub Song Search Contest. We’re not entirely sure why this stream exists, but it does. I guess it says something about the thirst for Kanye, the thirst for content, and the lack of time we all have to get our own special solitary, romantic moment. Presumably, you’ll be able to find it listed under the “Ass Play” category.