The Lonely Island Made Their ‘SNL’ Return with a New Video for “Finest Girl’

The success of Saturday Night Live comedy music group The Lonely Island is kind of bewildering. Since their release of Incredibad in 2009, the trio has been producing music at a pretty even pace. This year they’re set to release a new movie, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping which will probably be packed full of new goofy-ass tunes. They’ve kicked it off with a new song and video for “Finest Girl” which premiered last night on Saturday Night Live. The video featured our good pal Vanessa Bayer, and a bunch of lyrics about fucking a girl like the U.S. military did Osama Bin Laden.

