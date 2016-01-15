The Love Coffin’s Video for “Black Shut Eyes” is a Bleak Glimpse of Isolation

Grainy, grimy film. Barely-illuminated faces moving in and out of the shadows. Long, aimless wanders into gaping, black space. These are the kinds of heavy visuals you get in Copenhagen-based quintet The Love Coffin‘s latest video for “Black Shut Eyes”—visuals which ultimately plunge you into a mood of utter claustrophobia and paranoia. We mean that as a compliment.

Thing is, The Love Coffin are really good at creating atmospheres that effortlessly engulf you in a flood of emotional intensity. Despite the variety of musical references and moods they blow through in the songs on their debut EP (which we hope you listened to, and if you haven’t, seriously, go do that right now), each track projects an earth-shattering, visceral intensity that pulsates your emotions into smithereens. “Black Shut Eyes” is no exception to this; as vocalist Jonatan K Magnussen snarls about a hole in his heart where his feelings once were, the melodic guitar twangs along softly—drawing you in to the cavernous spaces of the music and swiftly shutting out whatever else is going on around you for four and a half minutes.

The video, shot by Ágúst Einar, balloons that intensity into darker places: the camera primarily follows Jonatan as he stumbles and smokes through obscured, grim spaces. He’s completely and utterly alone—and when you aren’t engulfed in his isolation, you’re looking at narrow shots of hidden bodies or suffocating staircases.

Ultimately, the song and the video mesh together to create something heart-wrenching and melodic yet intimately isolating. Yes, it’s uncomfortable and hits a little too close to home—but that’s precisely what makes The Love Coffin’s music so damn intoxicating in the first place.

Catch The Love Coffin live at Huset KBH on February 14.