Photos of Fans Paying Tribute to The Thin White Duke Outside David Bowie’s New York City Apartment



All photos by Jessica Lehrman

After David Bowie passed away late on Sunday evening, the world paid tribute. Here on Noisey, we’ve only begun to outline his influence with essays on how he affected pop, rap, the 70s, and more. On Monday, fans gathered outside his New York City apartment with flowers, LPs, notes, and more. David Bowie spent his life reinventing himself for us, encouraging us all to not be afraid of doing the same. What is the legacy of David Bowie if not each of ours individually?

Videos by VICE

Photographer Jessica Lehrman was there to capture the scene.

Jessica Lehrman is a photographer based in Brooklyn. Follow her on Instagram.