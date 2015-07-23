PREMIERE: The Memories Have a Big, Fat Crush on You

Getting your heart broken sucks. The worst part about it is how there’s really not much you can do other than sit with the longing until it goes away. Just ask The Memories, L.A.’s most loveable boyband for the stoned and lonely. Their newest LP is packed with swoon-worthy indie pop and wake-and-bake ballads that whisper like the sweetest of nothings. With volumes of bedroom love songs to their name over the years, Home Style continues to brim over with those same tender sentiments uninterested in playing games. This is a band that has a big, fat crush on you and wants you to know it. In fact, listening to The Memories feels a lot like the swirling, dreamy realization that you might just like them back. Get lost in the lo-fi vibe and stream the album below. Buy it on vinyl or cassette here from Randy Records.