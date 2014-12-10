The New Death Grips Video Is What Would Happen if a Black Hole Opened Up on a Basketball Court

Death Grips, the industrial, Bjork-collaborating rap band who broke up but still release music, have put out an entrancing and ritualistic rave track called “Inanimate Sensation”, and it comes with a video that’s like an American sports culture version of that bit in 2001: A Space Odyssey when everything goes prismatic, logic goes beyond the infinite, structures become endlessly cubic and eventually you see yourself as an elderly man dying in bed.

The only animated elements of the video play out through a jumbatron screen that’s crashed through the floor of a basketball court, but it’s 3D rendered in such a surreal and refractive way to look more like a series of catastrophic glitches on Playstation 2’s NBA Hoopz than anything remotely real.

It all suggests that their final album Jenny Death might drop anytime soon, so we’re excited, but still… prepare your senses for what you’re about to see.