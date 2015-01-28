The New Tropics Video for “Rapture” Is What Happens When You Leave Your Parents at Home

You might have heard British act Tropics at some point over the last few years, one of the many producer types to churn out glittering polyrhythmic instrumental soundscapes for the blogs, and, to be fair to him, very pleasing ones at that. But it’s worth ditching that preconception now, because his new album now deals exclusively in intricate moody vocal-led pop jams that make you want to tap up anyone you’ve ever wronged on Twitter and DM them a series of tears emojis.

“Rapture” is the latest track from this new look Tropics, a well-crafted piano ballad with jazzy drums and enough wonky tones to file it within arms reach of Mount Kimbie, and we’re premiering the gritty but kinda romantic accompanying video above.

Videos by VICE

I caught up Tropics to talk about the meaning of this cinematic slow burner, fruit porn and why he suddenly fancies singing so much.

NOISEY: Okay Tropics, rather than getting you to explain your video, I’m gonna have a pop at what I think it is. In my opinion, it is based on the emptiness left behind when a child leaves home, and two parents need to reconcile their love. Am I right? Does that strike a tone with you?

Tropics: Kind of. The video isn’t necessarily what the song means to me but I wanted something that might represent it well. Its more the director’s perception of the song. We spent a lot of time together coming up with it, it was more personal to him and I was happy to run with that. One thing that you might notice is the pace of the video, which differs from usual music videos. We went for a far slower, more cinematic pace that doesn’t cut quite as quickly on the beat to most music vids. We wanted it to be it’s own story, not just a visual for the song. It’s a glimpse into the lives of this couple for a very brief moment in their existence, with “Rapture” being the score.

And what made you pick this director (Chris Toumazou)?

He is a good friend of mine. Chris Toumazou. I have a soft spot for that bleak but timeless look. We really wanted to shoot something on 35mm film, because we’re big film junkies and I’m quite into my analog photography too, so to be able to shoot in this format held a lot of importance to us. It goes hand in hand with our love for iconic British realism.

Speaking of heavy realness, you said your last track, “Blame”, was based inside a concise moment of regret. Is this new song, “Rapture”, also pinpointed to a specific moment in time?

I wouldn’t say the themes of this song are so finely pinpointed, no. It kind of sums up life in a year for me, in a very simplistic way.

There is quite a lot of weird sexual tension in the video. Give it to me straight; was your fruit bowl purposefully arranged to look like an old guy’s junk?

Hahaha. I can honestly say I don’t see this. Are you sexually frustrated..?

I know fruit porn when I see it, man. So, what about your forthcoming album then, what can people expect?

Arrrr this question man. I’ll go with what other people usually say to me; personal songs, soulful with splashes of jazzy textures. Or something along those lines.

Is there going to be more singing? You never used to sing on your tracks, and now you’re belting out the lyrical narratives like a full on singer/songwriter. Do you feel like you’ve got something to say right now?

I have more to say. I was a 21 year old when I first started releasing music which was more atmospheric and instrumental. Im now 27, people change and their tastes change over those years. I’ve always challenged myself and tried to do something out of my comfort zone, it’d be boring if we kept releasing the same music over and over no?

I can drink to that. Thanks for chatting.