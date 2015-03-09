What’s up, techies! It’s the best time of year and possibly the best time in the history of time: Apple just held its “Spring Forward” product announcement event, and we now know for certain that the Apple Watch is on the way! Just in the nick of time-keeping! On April 24, the world is going to change forever in select time zones worldwide.

There are so many features for tech junkies and audiophiles that it’s not hard to see how this one tiny timepiece could turn the music industry, the wearables industry, and the time industry on its head. Don’t believe us? Just Apple Watch!

Here are the features you, the discerning music consumer, should be looking for as you plan to integrate the latest in wearable technology into your active lifestyle:

Music: With the Apple Watch, you can control music on your iPhone or computer, or you can listen to music stored on the Watch itself. That means easy access to any artist in your iTunes library—cue up the Steely Dan!

Glances: You’ll be able to swipe up on the watch face to access the information YOU care about, such as the weather forecast, your current location on a map, or even the music you’re listening to, like the Steely Dan classic, “Reelin’ in the Years.”

Precision: Apple Watch keeps time to within 50 milliseconds of UTC, the universal time standard, which means that no matter what time you’re listening to Steely Dan, it’s the right time. Now you can put Time… Out of Mind.

Notifications: Get notifications every time there’s an incoming message. When your friend texts you about Steely Dan tickets going on sale, you’ll know instantly.

Water Resistant: There’s a built-in water-resistant speaker. Want to crank some Steely Dan tunes by the pool? Go ahead and make a splash.

Security: Set a passcode and opt to wipe the Watch’s data if it is incorrectly entered ten times. You can rest easy knowing no one’s going to steal those rare Steely Dan bootlegs.

Shopping: Pay for anything quickly and conveniently using Apple Pay™. No more fumbling around for your credit card every time you want to buy a Steely Dan album. One swipe and you’re done.

Luxury: Apple also offers a $10,000 18-karat gold luxury edition. Everyone already knows Steely Dan fans have class. Now, show it off.

Apps: Popular apps like Instagram and Shazam will work on the Apple Watch, which means that you’ll be connected to the world—and the ‘gram—no matter where you go. Whether you’re checking out a pic of you and your friends watching Steely Dan at Coachella or trying to figure which limited release Steely Dan track is playing at the party, the Watch has you covered.

Fitness: The Activity app provides a simple visual snapshot of your daily activity with three rings that measure active calories burned, brisk activity, and how often you’ve stood up to take a break from sitting during the day. Keep track of all the treadmill time you clock in while running along to The Royal Scam, the Dan’s best running album.

Personalized Goals: You’ll be able to leverage the fitness history data Apple Watch gathers to design personalized activity goals and fitness milestones. Track your performance so you can reward yourself with prizes like a collectible Steely Dan mug or poster when you hit your milestones!

Retina Display: With a Retina display protected by sapphire crystal, Apple makes it easy to “Watch” the latest Steely Dan concert footage from anywhere in the world.

Battery Life: Designed to be worn throughout your day, Apple Watch delivers up to 18 hours of all-day battery life—that’s roughly 17 Steely Dan albums!

Available in Nine Countries: The Apple Watch goes on sale April 24 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, and the US. Steely Dan fans will be feeling like the “King of the World” when they get an Apple Watch and use it to listen to Steely Dan, provided they live in one of these nine countries.

Are you excited to listen to Steely Dan on your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments!

