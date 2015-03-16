Infographic: How Africa’s Film Industry Stacks Up to the Rest of the World

In 1992, Nigerian electronics trader Kenneth Nnebue was having trouble selling a large stock of blank VHS tapes, so he instead used them to record his film Living in Bondage. Shot in about two weeks, the movie went on to sell 750,000 copies and set the country’s film industry in motion. Today, Nollywood, as it’s called, is the second-largest producer of movies in the world. Here’s how it compares with its Indian and American counterparts.



Nollywood photo by Sunday Alamba/AP, Bollywood photo by STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images, Hollywood photo by Murray Close

