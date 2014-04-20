The Passion of Kim Kardashian

I discovered Hannah Kunkle’s strange series of religious-themed graphic collages of Kim Kardashian on Instagram. They perplexed and excited me, so I asked her to create a slew of exclusive new ones in time for this season’s cluttered religious celebrations. This month, Jews stuff their faces at Passover dinners, Christians stuff their faces at Easter brunches, and Bahá’ís do… I don’t know, but they have, like, two holidays in April according to the University of Washington. Anyway, I’m not so into religion, but a faith based on the cutie with the booty is something I could definitely get behind. Here is what Hannah had to say about these awesome graphic lamentations on the power of celebrity, the cult of personality, and the fervour of fandom:

“Kim Kardashian is God. She’s crazy bodacious and has the nose job of an angel. I don’t know if she’s omniscient, but no one can deny she’s not omnipresent. Kim floats above us all, even the deniers and the haters. We have accepted her into our lives via television screens, memes, and Instagram feeds. If Jay Z is the father and Yeezus is the son, then she is the ever-present holy ghost of pop culture.”

Hannah Kunkle is a graphic designer, artist, and Pratt grad living in Brooklyn, New York.