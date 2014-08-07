The Pierces’ Video for “Creation” Will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again

I’ve been crushing on The Pierces for years—ever since they released 2007’s sultry, insouciant, and perfectly droll single “Boring.” I wasn’t even an early adopter: by that point the Alabama-born duo, comprised of sisters Alison and Catherine, were already on their third album. But it was 2011’s You and I, produced by Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman, that finally brought their bewitching harmonies and soaring yet sweetly melancholic melodies to wide acclaim.

Since then The Pierces have toured the world and traded NYC’s city grit for the sun-bronzed hills of LA. One ayahuasca-induced spirtual journey later and they’re set to release their fifth opus, Creation, out via Polydor on Sept 1. The collection is preceded by songs like the majestic, Stevie Nicks-indebted “Kings” and “Believe in Me,” and above is the premiere of the video for the album’s title track. It’s classic Pierces, a cinematic shimmy with yearning embedded in every twist. According to Catherine, its inspiration lies in “how we sometimes suffer from our own invented misery and forget to just enjoy the experience of being human.” So basically the importance of living in the moment, and crucially—perspective.

As for the video, it instantly made me think of the Witches of Eastwick weaving their voodoo magic on that pesky Daryl Van Horne. “We wanted the video to reflect the meaning so we play tormenters to a man who eventually discovers his own power and fights back to free himself,” says Catherine. “Nick Frew directed it and we love the way he captured the emotion of the song.”

Watch The Pierces kicking ass and falling gracefully through space above.

The Pierces’ September Tour Dates

Tuesday 16th Edinburgh Queens Hall

Wednesday 17th Gateshead The Sage

Friday 19th Bristol Trinity Centre

Saturday 20th Sheffield Leadmill

Sunday 21th Manchester Academy 2

Tuesday 23th London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Wednesday 24th Birmingham Glee Club

Thursday 25th Cambridge Junction

Saturday 27th Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Sunday 28th Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Kim might be too scared to take Ayahuasca, but maybe she should reconsider. She’s on Twitter – @theKTB