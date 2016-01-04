The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Has Admitted to Going Fox Hunting, and Now Anonymous Are After Him

If you had to write a list of ten musicians you’d think would go fox hunting, and you weren’t allowed to just write Bryan Ferry, Bryan Ferry and Bryan Ferry ten times in a row, then who would you put? The Prodigy’s Keith Flint probably wouldn’t rank too highly on most. The ageing rager always seemed to personify that particular concoction of gritty hedonism you’d find when too many football casuals had arrived at an illegal nineties rave in South London, as opposed to the type of non-gritty hedonism Tories indulge in across the Norfolk and Essex countryside.

Yet, after reports from the Daily Mail that Flint had “embarked on a new life as a country gent and been spotted riding out with his local hunt,” he was forced to address the allegations. He responded on Facebook, admitting to going on a hunt, but stating that his conscience was clear. Remarking:

“In regards to a story going around about me right now – yes I live in Essex and have a couple of horses. I went riding with the local trail hunt, it was a ride out and NO ANIMALS WERE HUNTED OR KILLED, so my conscience is clear, it wasn’t my thing and I won’t be going again.”

And you know when sometimes a weird news story pops up, and then it decides it isn’t weird enough and ramps up another gear? Like when Martin Skreli bought the Wu Tang album, was then arrested for fraud, and then a rumour circulated that Bill Murray may embark on a mission to rescue the album? Well, now the hacking supergroup Anonymous have come out against Keith Flint, not mincing any words as they labelled Flint a “murderer” and a “traiterous fuckwit”. In a video posted by user AnonIntelGroup purporting to be part of Anonymous, the masked figure says: “We once had a great deal of respect for you – we admired your art, your rage, your vision and your haircut. But now Anonymous have targeted you with the message, because you disgrace what we stand for.”

