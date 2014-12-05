The Rap Monument, Vol 3: Raekwon and Vado

One of the doper things about the Rap Monument is watching older, more traditionalist rappers tackle Hudson Mohawke’s whirring megazord of a beat and employing flows you’ve never seen them try out before. When you’re dealing with guys as hard-nosed and skilled as Raekwon and Vado are, it becomes a pleasure to watch them bring old-school ethos to new-school sounds. It’s like that kung fu movie where the villagers defeat the evil invaders who possess superior technology (i.e., guns) with nothing more than the power of kung fu and friendship.