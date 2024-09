Young Thug is amazing, but you knew that already. He took Hudson Mohawke’s beat for the Rap Monument and made an entire damn song out of the thing, replete with a million mini-hooks and amazing quotables such as “I turn her up and we shit out earthlings together,” which is both gross and amazing. No slouch on the mic himself, LA’s Aston Matthews delivers a reference-heavy verse that proves why he’s one of the hardest out right now.