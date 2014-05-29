The Rise of Sweden’s Far-Left Militants

Ultra-nationalist political parties scored unprecedented victories at the European elections, making the rise of the far right in Europe impossible to ignore. Many of these groups, some of which are openly neo-Nazi, are gaining strength everywhere.



In Sweden, there’s been a sharp rise in political violence in the country, with crimes carried out by radical groups making headlines. However, what’s unusual is that one of the most violent extremist organisations in Sweden aligns itself not with Nazism and the far right but with anti-fascism and the far-left.



Known as the Revolutionary Front, this group of militant socialists aims to crush fascism by any means necessary. VICE News set out to find the Revolutionary Front and to understand the unlikely rise of the militant far left in Sweden.