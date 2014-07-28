‘The Simpsons’ Vs ‘Family Guy’: What Did You Expect?

Screenshots taken from The Simpsons/Family Guy Crossover – Comic Con 2014

For most people nowadays, the continued existence of The Simpsons is a bit like the continued existence of the Church Of England: It’s something that seems to sustain itself on the basis of people you hardly-never meet.



These people are a phantom army who diligently record season 24, giggling along at Gramps’ latest whinge, Krusty’s latest wife, Homer’s latest hobby or Wiggum’s latest Deputy, completely unaware that everyone else is watching the internet. In fact, those of us who don’t breathe through a SkyBox only really perceive it as a series of headlines in the Metro about celebrity cameos: “Russell Brand to Star inSimpsons Episode”; “Simpsons Parody Game of Thrones Opening Sequence”; “Jeremy Irons to Star as a Talking Dishrag in The Simpsons”; “Lady Gaga Simpsons Episode Lowest-Ranked for Quality in Show’s History”. Etc etc etc.



This week, the Simpsons headline everyone is talking about is: “Family Guy Characters Feature in The Simpsons”. If ever there was a sign of just how near the end of its lifespan the show is, this is it. This year, The Simpsons turned in an all-time low US rating of 3.5 million viewers. By comparison, Family Guy is still pootelling along with a remarkably consistent 7 million. Whereas onceFamily Guy was the upstart/rip-off, now, it is the one holding out a life buoy to its drowning dad.

Videos by VICE





The Comic Con package climaxes with Peter Griffin and Homer having a fight. They fall into the nuclear reactor core in Springfield power station. And they emerge glowing-green with Marvel-style superpowers, and shoot up into space, where they collide with an incoming alien spacecraft and tumble across the Springfield Canyon made famous by Homer on a skateboard. The Simpsons has been a world with its own rules – a place where the entire town could riot over a single cheese-puff, but it has never been a world where people jump into nuclear reactor cores and then come out with superpowers – because that’s just silly, the sight of cowed writers who’ve lost touch with the characters, the world, the tone, just mashing the keys in pursuit of spectacle while an angry executive stands behind them with a gun at their head demanding more and more episodes.

Many people bitched about the last episode of Seinfeld being a piece of self-obsessed twaddle which treated its viewers with contempt for swallowing the same level of character-driven, predictable farce every week. It feels like The Simpsons has been running that episode for over a decade now, but what do you expect? How can any TV show sustain itself over a lifespan longer than Buddy Holly’s? There are people out there having sex today who weren’t born during Legendary Vintage Season Nine, and if he weren’t animated, Bart would be older than Macaulay Culkin, and apparently you’re supposed to sneer at that guy as a tragic has-been now.



The four-and-a-half minute promo doesn’t reveal how this episode is going to end. But here’s a suggestion: no-one wins the fight. In fact, it continues for so long that eventually everyone in Springfield dies of boredom andThe Simpsons’ house sits there quietly for years as the corpses rot. Eventually, decades later, the Prophet Muhammad and a manatee squat the building and a new series of satirical adventures begin. Has a certain swagger, no?

@gavhaynes