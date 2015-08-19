Watch The Smith Street Band’s Beautiful Animated Video for “I Scare Myself Sometimes”

The Smith Street Band’s “I Scare Myself Sometimes” has a very lullaby-esque quality to it. A collaboration with Lucy Wilson of The Sugarcanes, it is a tale of love and heartache and self-destruction, and also, like, moon people with giant moon tubes and stuff. The song, which is off their forthcoming seven-inch, shows that underneath their gruff-punk style of anthemic pub rock, the Aussies have a side to them that is more pensive and thoughtful. See them flex their feelings in this Celeste Potter-animated video and have a real moment with yourself.

“I Scare Myself Sometimes” is out digitally on August 21 and on vinyl in October from SideOneDummy. Pre-orders for the seven-inch will be available soon right here.