The Styling of MØ’s New Video for “Walk This Way”

MØ is no virgin to the style scene. Her infectious attitude plays into her work, creating an interesting concept for each music video. In the “XXX 88” video featuring Diplo, MØ whips her long braided, ponytail around while sporting a robust gold chain in a petite red-striped top. Her latest promo—for the slinky Scandi-pop cut “Walk This Way”—features no major bling or brands, but MØ and her crew of surly, sportwear-sporting girls fix the viewer with unflinching stares, flick their hair, and loiter on stairs like badass bitches who rule the high school halls. i-D Magazine teamed up with the singer to collaborate on this video and i.D’s Fashion Editor Jack Borkett gave us the run down on how the partnership worked.

Noisey: Did you know about MØ before the shoot and if not, what about her inspired you to help the styling process?

Jack: I didn’t know about her beforehand. I majorly got into her, though. I’m probably her number one super fan now. Before the shoot, I was annoying everyone in the office so much because I had her album playing non-stop. So, first, I liked her music because it’s really sexy. She was down-to-earth and super easy to get along with and really excited—she didn’t say no to anything.

What was your inspiration for the style in this video?

The inspiration was kind of Eastern Bloc, Eastern European style. I didn’t want anything to be too luxurious. I thought of how pop stars now are overly styled, so I wanted it to believable and to look like she could actually wear these things. Looking at what she’s worn before, I went along with what she likes and then mixed in luxurious, cool designs to make it seem real.



Were there any specific looks or visions you had for the video?

I’ve always liked that bad, schoolgirl kind of look, like those girls who walk down the corridor and everything goes in slow motion, that bitchy look like the girls who are in The Craft. That was the same style with the backup dancers too, which I thought would be cute that they would be uniformed. I wanted to keep them quite similar and not change a lot throughout. Karen really likes black, so I tried to get her out of that.

How did the process in collaborating with MØ go? Did you two bounce style ideas off of each other before the shoot?

I spoke with her beforehand. The director had a different idea than me. He wanted it to be more primary colors and very sportswear. He wanted big gold chains and baseball caps. I wasn’t really into that. I felt like I had seen that before and she agreed. I wanted to take her in that direction rather than these daring colors. The day before, we did a photoshoot for i-D. We took some pictures, so I was trying on different looks with her then. She really liked it because she hadn’t had that many clothes to try on before.

Lastly, what designers did you put MØ in, if any?

She really liked the designer stuff, but she didn’t really end up wearing a lot of designer stuff in the end. She had all of her designers that she wanted to wear like Miu Miu, Neil Barrett, etc. But I didn’t want her to be too designer-y. I didn’t want people to say, “Look, she’s in McQueen.” I wanted it to be more of a mix, like a vintage sports top, because I think it’s much better that way. I didn’t want it to be like the Katy Perry thing, it’s too much. It’s not cool anymore.



