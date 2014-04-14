The Sunflower Movement Wants Taiwan to Cease Trade Talks with China

The Republic of China, or Taiwan as it is better known, has been independent from mainland China for over half a century, but China claims the island as its territory and has a stated aim of reunification.

Throughout March protests gripped the streets of Taipei, the capital, because of the way a service trade agreement was being pushed through congress. The trade agreement would allow Chinese companies to invest in a host of Taiwanese industries, moving the country towards greater economic integration with China. Many view the agreement as an act of commercial colonisation by China and a threat to Taiwan’s autonomy and democracy.

On March 18 a group of students overwhelmed police and occupied the Legislative Yuan (Taiwanese Parliament). Dubbed the Sunflower Movement, they remained camped there for 24 days. One of their core demands is to hold off any further trade talks between Taiwan and China until an oversight mechanism has been implemented.