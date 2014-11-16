The Vault of Noisey’s Grime Videos

Everyone loves a good internet video. They’re probably the reason that in now takes twice as long to do menial tasks; watching them is a brief respite from life; and they usually feature misnomers like a cat in a shark costume chasing a duck on a roomba, or a man with a guitar inside his mouth, the sort of thing that you wouldn’t find anywhere but on the internet.

We haven’t actually met any men who can make the distorted noise of a vintage Les Paul using only their throat muscles, but we have met a bunch of grime artists who could buckle your self-confidence with one swift flick of their tongue. We’ve made videos with them, premiered their songs, and we even nominated Tempa T for London Mayor back in 2012.

Because it’s Grime Week – and because everyone should watch our videos – here’s a run-down of some of our favourite original grime videos from the Noisey YouTube.

Vote Tempta T for London Mayor

Most politicians are social rejects whose entire reason for being is to get back at the bullies who gave them wedgies by ruining the entire country. So, with that in mind, back in 2012 we decided to get man of the people, Tempa T, out and running on the polls for Mayor of London.

The first stop: looking at the house prices.

Inner City Farming with Tempa T

Next, we took Tempz to hang out with some farm animals to stress the importance of inner-city farming in London.

Tempa T asks, “Why do Bankers Get Paid so Much?

This is a good question.

The British Masters – Dizzee Rascal

Our British Masters series has featured everyone from the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon to trip-hop maestro Tricky and celebratory scrooge Mark E Smith. For the 10th and final chapter of the series, esteemed music journalist John Doran met with Dizzee Rascal for an in-depth conversation about his career in grime.

Danny Brown and Mike Skinner Discussing The Art of Grime

Danny Brown is infamously a huge fan of British music, citing Dizzee Rascal as one of his main influences. In our Back’n’Forth series – where we get artists to shoot the shit for a couple minutes – we sat the Detroit bruiser down with Mike Skinner to chat about the art of grime.

The Story Behind “Leave it Yeah”, with Lethal Bizzle

“LEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAVE IT”

The People VS Big Narstie

In his People VS – a series where we get artists to respond to flagant YouTube comments – Big Narstie told us what it’s like to be the sexiest fat kid in the UK.

Behind the Scenes at Big Narstie’s Man of the Year Shoot

Big Narstie was our Man of the Year in 2013 – which basically meant we dressed him up in a load of different costumes and filmed the entire thing and put it on the internet.

The Police VS Grime

And then, finally, we’ve got our documentary on Grime VS the Police. Hosted by JME, the documentary was released earlier this year after the Police shut-down the Just Jam event at the Barbican, believing trouble would be caused, rather than a load of grime fans trigger-fingering to the best in new music.