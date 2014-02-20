The VICE Podcast – Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s Crack Saga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robyn Doolittle is the author of Crazy Town, a new book chronicling the absurd political mess the city of Toronto, Canada, has endured at the hands of its crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford. As one of three journalists to have seen the infamous crack video, Robyn has covered the Rob Ford story extensively for the Toronto Star.

VICE Canada managing editor Patrick McGuire sat down with Robyn to review the past few years of Toronto politics. From Rob’s nearly constant gaffes and presumably drug-addled sound bites to the upcoming mayoral election and Canada’s restrictive freedom-of-information laws – it’s a comprehensive chat.