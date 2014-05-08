The VICE Podcast – Beyond the Border with an Undocumented American

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on the VICE podcast, Reihan Salam sits down with Jose Antonio Vargas, the writer and director of the newly released documentary, Documented.

Vargas, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, wrote an essay in the New York Times magazine in 2011, where he publicly outed himself as an undocumented immigrant who had been living in the US illegally since he was brought from Philippines at the age of 12.

The film chronicles this coming out experience, follows him on his journey through the US as an immigration reform activist, and gets a glimpse into a much more personal journey, in which he reconnects with his mother whom he hasn’t seen in 20 years.