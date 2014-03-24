The VICE Podcast – These Two Guys Started Upworthy, and You’ll Never Believe What Happened Next

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on the VICE Podcast, Reihan Salam sits down with the founders of Upworthy, Peter Koechley and Eli Pariser. Koechley has been making important ideas irresistible for more than a decade – as an Onion editor, as a viral-video producer and now as a co-founder of Upworthy. Pariser has dedicated his career to figuring out how technology can elevate important topics in the world as an author and an online organiser. They chat about Upworthy, its creation and where they see it heading in the future, as well as the ever-expanding media landscape.