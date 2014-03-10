The VICE Podcast – Akhil Sharma and His New Novel, ‘Family Life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on the VICE Podcast, VICE editor Krishna Andavolu sits down with novelist Akhil Sharma. Akhil’s first novel, An Obedient Father, won the PEN/Faulkner Award. He was also a recipient of the Whiting prize and was one of the New Yorker‘s “20 Under 40.”

VICE published an excerpt from Akhil’s second novel, Family Life, in our March 2014 issue, so Krishna sat down with Akhil to discuss his new novel, the family tragedy that inspired it, and the line between fiction and memoir.