The VICE Podcast: Talking to Journalist Melissa Gira Grant About Sex Work

This week on the VICE Podcast, Reihan Salam sits down with Melissa Gira Grant, an independent journalist who has been writing and reporting on the sex industry for the past ten years. Grant recently wrote a book, Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work, in which she calls for an overhaul in the way we think about sex work.

Today, she chats with us about the history, myths and criticisms of the sex industry. She shares her perspective on how sex work is primarily about economic activity – those who perform sexual labour shouldn’t be criminalised or treated any differently from any other labourers trying to survive in our treacherous economic system.