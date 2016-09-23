The Weeknd and Daft Punk Have Linked Up and It Sounds Exactly Like You’d Expect

The people gagging for a collaboration between The Weeknd and Daft Punk may exist within a fairly small cross section of a Venn diagram nobody asked for, but their wishes have been granted anyway. The track is called “Starboy” and it’s the title-track from The Weeknd’s forthcoming album that may or may not be an allude to the late David Bowie, who knows? Anyway, it sounds so much like what you would expect a collaboration between The Weeknd and Daft Punk to sound like that there’s not much else to say about it, but it’s definitely a song. And you can listen to that song below.

​(Lead photo by Kayla Johnson via Wikipedia​)