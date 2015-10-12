Watch The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Schmooze Through a New Version Of “The Hills”

The Weeknd’s The Beauty Behind The Madness is an album that just keeps giving. Some of the singles have a lifespan that exceeds some planets, but it’s the constant adaptations that keep them burning in our cultural consciousness—whether it’s a minimal Live Lounge performance or Tom Cruise earnestly lip syncing his way through “I Can’t Feel My Face”

Ahead of The Weeknd’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, Abel Tesfaye dropped two remixes for “The Hills,” one featuring Eminem and another co-starring Nicki Minaj—who showed up, unnanounced, to boss through the SNL performance alongside him.

Even on his own, The Weeknd’s “R&B Patrick Bateman” persona gives off more pheromones than a fertility clinic, but coupled with Nicki Minaj’s manic fluctuation between grin and glare as she raps: “Remember that time I showed up with just panties up in my coat / High heels that was knee high and my legs was gripping that throat,” and you kind of get the feeling that this is probably what being hunted by a pair of wolves feels like if they were only after your libido and really good at singing.

