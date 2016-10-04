The Weeknd Dropped Another New Track and This One Sounds… Like a New Rave Banger?

The Weeknd is hurtling wildly towards the release of his forthcoming album, Starboy. Last week he dropped the title track, which is a collaboration with Daft Punk and also full of great life advice. Last night, he dropped “False Alarm”, which is definitely his biggest deviation from form yet. It sort of sounds… like The Klaxons may have written it? Bear with me here, but there is an off-beat hi-hat, a filthy synth, and some repetitive screaming in the chorus.

Daft Punk and now this? What is going on? Please assist. Listen below: