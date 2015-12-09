Watch The Weeknd’s Strip Club Crime Thriller Short Film for “In The Night” with Bella Hadid

Have you ever found yourself listening to The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind the Madness and wondering how much better the music would be if it were soundtracking an 80s crime thriller set at a strip club? Of course you have; that’s what all his music sounds like. Well, now thanks to the new video for “In The Night,” you can see it for real! It’s very dramatic, all leading up to the promised climactic shot of The Weeknd and his girlfriend Bella Hadid seen zoom zooming away on a motorcycle. Watch the full video below, and prepare your body for when Abel sweeps The Grammys this February.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.