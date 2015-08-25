The Weeknd Plays the Coolest Hitman Ever in His Video for “Tell Your Friends”

The Weeknd is a lot of different things to a lot of different people who take a lot of drugs. But it would appear for his new video “Tell Your Friends” he’s decided to add “hitman” to his resume. Shot to the sweet production of Mr. Yeezus, we find the young (and apparently deceased) Abel raise from the dead before hitting the whip and dancing his way across an abandoned desert to rendezvous with the creepy old guy from previous videos “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” We’re guessing they’re not on the best of terms seeing as he shoots him shortly after. Perhaps this is one secret that should be kept between best buds.

The Weeknd’s new album Beauty Behind the Madness comes out this Friday, August 28.