The Weird World Of Lawrence Rothman featuring Ariel Pink, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen

The haunted croons of Lawrence Rothman feel like taking a Oxy after an evening of drinking beer and putting on a Bob Dylan record on a turntable whose belt is running a little slow. It’s the bizarre side of East LA, unlikely to be found in Silver Lake or Echo Park, but in the true depths of the city. It’s some acoustic Radiohead meets Elliot Smith shit. It’s fucking good.

“California Paranoia” is the newest single from Lawrence Rothman. it will be appearing on an upcoming album produced with Justin Raisen (one half of Raw Deal with Ariel Pink), which will feature vocalists like Angel Olsen, Charli XCX, Kim Gordon, and Ariel Pink.

Videos by VICE

California Paranoia is one of Rothman’s many alter egos, and on the song he repeatedly asks, “what would you do?” And If we lived in his world, we really don’t know.