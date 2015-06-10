The World’s First Daft Punk Documentary Is Coming, and Kanye West Is in It Obviously

For reasons unknown to mankind, there has never been an official documentary about Daft Punk. Maybe it’s because they are the world’s most secretive duo since George Nelson and Lady Hamilton, or maybe it’s because they’re too busy being in loads of adverts for stuff. Either way, the veil has finally been lifted because BBC Worldwide France has just announced the international launch of Daft Punk Unchained – an independent documentary exploring the 20-year career of electro humanoids Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

Directed by Hervé Martin Delpierre and co-authored with Marina Rozenman, Daft Punk Unchained compiles extracts of interviews with Daft Punk (archives from 1996 to 2013), rare documents, and exclusive interviews with their friends and collaborators. Also, for those who aren’t massively arsed about Daft Punk then it also includes participation from: Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Kanye West, Michel Gondry, Paul Williams, Peter Lindbergh, Todd Edwards, Leiji Matsumoto, Tony Gardner, Pedro Winter and Pete Tong. So there’s that.

The documentary will also feature an original score, composed and arranged by Joseph Trapanese, who collaborated with Daft Punk on the soundtrack for Tron: Legacy in 2010.

Daft Punk Unchained will premiere on June 24 at 8:50pm on Canal+ in France and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

