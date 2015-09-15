IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: There is Now a Full Version of “Why You Always Lying”

There is now a full four minute version of “Why You Always Lying”, aka the internet meme that went stratospheric last week. The meme has birthed another meme. It has become a mother meme. A mega mother meme.

Maybe it’s super thirsty to follow up the success of your 12 second hit by creating a full four minute version to follow it up. On the other hand, maybe we needed this full version more desperately than we truly understood. All that can be certain is that there is no sitting on the fence with this one.

