The photographer Guillermo Cervera always looks to portray a hidden side of world conflicts that news outlets won’t immediately think to cover. For instance, when he was in Afghanistan a few years back, he took photos of the swimming pools and gyms in war-torn Kabul.

These days, Guillermo is in Ukraine, so he just sent us these heartwarming images of young Ukrainian boys and girls having a pretty good time at the local aquapark.

Splashing around at Donetsk’s Aquasphere – the largest indoor water park in the world and one of the best examples of ousted president Viktor Yanukovych’s absurd economic decision-making – young Ukrainians try to have as much fun as they can.

