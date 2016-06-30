They Mad They Ain’t Famous: A Kanye West Story



*Kanye sits at the head of a white fiberglass table, looking at Kim Kardashian, Matthew Barney, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Pusha T, and a random white man named Keith who offered to help fund the video if he could have a Real Doll® of Rihanna. Kanye surveys the table, fully pleased with himself and ready to blow minds*

Kanye: Okay, look, I made 15 videos for Famous so far and none of them are what I want.

Kanye: After directing myself back into debt, I have finally realized my true vision for Famous: naked celebrities.

Kanye: So, I saw this piece by Vincent Desiderio called “Sleep”. It’s gorgeous. People are naked, and there are titties.

*Kanye presses a remote and a projector shines the “Sleep” painting on the wall behind him*

Kanye: I have made a list of the celebrities that I want in it.

Kris: *whispers* oh god *grabs Kim’s wrist*

Kanye: First and foremost, me and Kim will be in it, since we are the celebrity of celebrities.

Kim: Of course.

Keith: For shizzle.

Kanye: We’ll be in the middle of the bed like we just finished fucking.

Kris: This is… this is great.

Kanye: Is that sarcasm, Mom?

Kris: I’ll let you know in five minutes.

Kanye: Now, next to Kim is going to be Ray J.

Pusha T: lmao

Keith: lol

Kris: It was sarcasm.

Kris: So you’re going to hire Ray J to lie next to Kim?

Kanye: No. Matthew is going to put prosthetic makeup on a real doll to look like him.

Kris: I don’t like this.

Caitlyn: I mean, it’s art, Kris.

Kanye: THANK YOU, ALSO-MOM

Kanye: Everything is art. Our breathing is art, taking a shit is art.

Kanye: No art is more beautiful than the human body.

Kanye: By human body, I mean human titties.

Kris: Kim, please tell me you still have some sense

Kim: No, he’s right; art is for the artist to create and for the viewer to interpret.

Kanye: You have art in your house, KrisMom.

Kris: It’s not Ray J lying in bed next to my daughter.

Kanye: But Amber will be lying next to them.

Kris: *guzzles a flute of wine* More.

Tyga: Yes, ma’am *Takes wine flute and runs to kitchen*

Pusha T: So your exes are lying next to each other? Naked?

Kanye: Exactly. It symbolizes how we made them famous.

Keith: Technically, Ray J made… uh… her famous.

Kanye: I’m sorry, is it called the Ray J sex tape or the Kim K sex tape?

Kris: It is “the Kim Kardashian Official Sex Tape®.” I can press charges if it’s said incorrectly.

Kanye: Exactly.

Kanye: But, yes, they symbolize the paparazzi of the past, exposing our personal lives for their own selfish gain.

Pusha T: You just said—

Kanye: If there’s one thing art means, Terrence, it’s that art means a lot of things

Pusha T: Oooookaaaay

Kanye: Now, next to me is going to be Taylor Swift. She’s gonna be facing up, breasts blaring

Kris: Kanye, seriously!

Kanye: What?

Kris: Haven’t you pestered Taylor enough?

Kanye: Art doesn’t pester, though, mother; it inspires discourse.

Matthew: There’s no such thing as bad discourse.

Pusha T: What if you don’t speak the same language?

Caitlyn: Or what if, like, you’re underwater? Like “blub blub blub.”

Kanye: Perfect, see!? Discourse!

Kris: This is so dumb.

*Tyga returns with Kris’s drink*

Kris: You took forever

Kris: Taylor’s entire team won’t be happy about this.

Kanye: I got permission last time and she went to all the blogs and said I didn’t.

Kris: Did you get that argument from Ian Connor?

Kim: Mom!

Kris: He wants to put a statue of you between a statue of him and Ray J!

Kanye: They’re actually custom-made Real Dolls with additional prosthetics.

Kris: Either way, it looks like something off of tastyblacks.

Pusha T: What you know about that?

Kris: Have you seen my boyfriend?

Pusha T: Touché.

Kanye: So you notice the juxtaposition? Me between two white women and Kim between two black men? The aesthetic is orgasmic. This just inspired Yeezy Season 6.

Kris: I feel like people are just going to see you next to a topless pop star and freak out.

Kanye: But, look: next to Taylor Swift is gonna be Chris Brown.

Caitlyn: Now, Kanye.

Kris: Kim, you’re really on board for this?

Kim: Chris is a really nice guy.

Caitlyn: He’s a know assaulter of women and gay men.

Kanye: Exactly. The—

Kris: Don’t say juxtaposition or aesthetic anymore.

Kanye:

Kanye: No.

Kanye: That’s why Rihanna is next to him. They both were famous before… the incident…

Kris: When he assaulted her.

Kanye: … their argument…

Kris: You’re really doing this.

Kanye:. … disagreement

Kanye: But afterwards, they became forever connected through fame. Their fame is their gift and their curse because their personal issues were broadcast to the world.

Kris: This is fucking dumb. Why would you put him next to her when he hit her?

Kanye: Allegedly hit.

Kris: Shut up.

Kim: Mom.

Kanye: Look, I’ll call him.

Kris: Please don’t.

*Kanye picks up his phone and presses, like, two buttons*

Kanye: Yo.

Chris: What’s bracking, Banye?

Kanye: You know my name doesn’t start with a C right?

Chris: But it’s a C sound. Don’t play me like no mark ass buster hahaha.

Kanye: Look, man, I’m about to shoot one of the most important videos of the century and you’re in it.

Chris: Awesome. How?

Kanye: A model of you is going to be between Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Chris: What? Why?

Kanye: Because you’re famous and people talk about you.

Chris: But… you know… I made that mistake with Rihanna…

Kanye: Alleged mistake!

Kris: He was convicted!

Chris: And Taylor Swift? Look, man, that’s your beef.

Kanye: But putting you, R&B’s bad boy, between Rihanna, pop’s bad girl, and Taylor, the symbol of white pop purity, is an artwork in itself.

Chris: You sure that’s not just controversy, man?

Chris: Can’t you at least replace Rihanna with Karreuche?

Kanye: No. Not famous enough.

Chris: KARREUCHE!

Kanye:

Kanye: Uhhhhh

Chris: My sponsor says if I’m overwhelmed with feeling, I should, like, let it out.

Kanye: That’s good. That’s art.

Chris: Thank you.

Chris: Well, can I at least not be touching Rih? Like, can my arms be to my side or something?

Chris: Oh, and can I be wearing a Bape hoodie and

Kanye: You’re going to be naked.

Chris: What?

Kanye: It’s art, bye.

*Kanye puts his phone facedown on the table*

Kris: Am I the only one listening to this shit?

Kim: It’s art.

Kris: Someone kill me.

Kanye: So, next to Amber is going to be you, Caitlyn.

Caitlyn: Me?

Kris: Her?

Kanye: Did you want to be in it?

Kris: NO

Caitlyn: Will I be… naked?

Kanye: Do you have breasts?

Caitlyn: Mighty fine ones, if I do say so myself.

Kanye: Then they will be out.

Caitlyn: Awesome! I’m very body positive, and I want to inspire all women to be proud of their bodies.

Kris: So all of the women are just gonna have their breasts out?

Kanye: Except Kim.

Kanye: She’s gonna have her ass out.

Kris: *gets a headache*

Tyga: Can I be in the the video?

Kanye: Hahaha, I don’t even want you in the the studio.

Kanye: No offense.

Tyga: Yes, offense, man.

Tyga: No offense.

Kanye: None taken.

Tyga: I made “Lime in the Coconut” and “Rack City”. I was signed to Young Money.

Pusha T: If you consider those highlights, it explains a lot

Tyga: I’ve been through a lot, okay

Kris: Weren’t your parents well off?

Tyga: I mean with rap and making a name for myself. I had to get from behind Travis’s shadow

Pusha T: The Gym Class Heroes nigga? What?

Caitlyn: That’s his cousin.

Pusha T: Fuck outta here.

Tyga: And I feel like people are racist towards me because I’m part Vietnamese. It’s holding me back.

Pusha T: It’s because you’re a cornball, fam. Drake is damn near as corny as you are and he still manages to make good songs and get respect.

Pusha T: You made some shit about how Kylie Jenner is a big girl when she’s stimulated.

Kris: That was about her?

Keith: Are you serious?

Tyga: But I’m still here. Y’all know my name. I deserve to be in the bed.

Kanye: Do you see this, Kris? Tyga wants to be in the bed.

Kris: Are you going to tell everyone your celebrity friends wanted to be in the bed, now?

Keith: I want to be in the bed.

Pusha T: I’m good

Caitlyn: I’m already in the bed *chuckles*

Kris: What about penises? All these women are exposed and not one man’s penis is out?

Kanye: God, no!

Pusha T: The fuck? Ew!

Matthew: Nah

Keith: I hate dicks.

Caitlyn: I think we can all agree no one wants to see penises.

Kris: But what about art and the human body being beautiful and all that crap?

Kanye: Not men’s bodies, though.

Pusha T: Hell no.

Matthew: No thanks.

Keith: I’m not paying for penis.

Kris: No to guys’ butts, too?

Kanye: Kinda. Guys’ butts are funny. We’re giving Donald Trump kind of a plumber’s crack.

Kris: Excuse me?

Kanye: The exposure of a man’s ass, in many forms of entertainment, is a source of juvenile humor. Men’s asses make farts and are just gross, yo. Have you seen Assy McGee. Or Cow and Chicken?

Kris: Did you say “Donald Trump”?

Kanye: Yes.

Kanye: He’s going to be laying next to Rihanna, facedown with some of his crack out. Like, I want people to imagine him farting.

Pusha T: *fart noise*

Caitlyn and all of the dudes: Lmaooooooo

Kris:

Kim: *giggles*

Kris: You and him can never live in my house again.

Kim: Oh, mom.

Kanye: Donald Trump is like the ultimate celebrity right now, bro. Like, hate him or love him, he’s the most popular guy in America.

Caitlyn: He’s just a very charismatic fella, I think. Once people give him a few dozen chances, I’m sure everyone will see how great he is for our country.

Pusha T: I disagree vehemently.

Kanye: You can Google one word and he comes up. “Trump.” He’s trumping all of us.

Kanye: Matter of fact, do you have his number, Caitlyn?

*Caitlyn hands Kanye her phone and watches as he goes through her contacts to find Donald Trump. He calls from his phone*

Kanye: Hello?

Trump: Is this an African American? How did you get my number? Is this one of those black lives matters dorks?

Kanye: I’m Kanye West.

Trump: Ohhhh, the “apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur” guy. Ya know, I love that song. When I play it at my rallies, the old broads go nuts. Start jiggling and wiggling.

Kanye: What? Are you being funny?

Kanye: This isn’t funny.

Trump: It’s not funny. You’re being a coward. You won’t even tell me who you are.

Kanye: Then Google me.

Trump: Okay. Conyay. . . West.

Kanye:

Trump: Oh, you’re the guy that said George Bush doesn’t like black people.

Kanye: You mean told the truth? Yes.

Trump: What do you want? Money? I’ve heard you’ve been begging for donations because rap is finally going out of style.

Kanye: I wanted to see what you thought about a video I’m making.

Trump: Are you about to blackmail me? I have failsafes, just in case. No one can get over on me. People try to get over on me, they can’t do it. Impossible.

Kanye: No, I’m going to have a Real Doll made in your likeness and it will be sleeping between Rihanna and Anna Wintour.

Trump: Replace Anna Wintour with Kate Upton.

Kanye: Not how art works.

Trump: Or I can pay some art school dropout to draw what you said and make all of the money. That’s how art works in America.

Kanye: Nope. My artistic vision can’t be compromised. Even for you, Donald.

Trump: I respect that. You know what, I like you, Conyay. You’ve got chutzpah. You could be a great man, but you rap.

Trump: I support your video. I think it could help me with support from the African Americans.

Trump: Not that I need it. You people love me like you hate your women.

Kanye: Lol okay

Trump: Kanye, I’m telling ya, if me and you join forces, we could be a power couple. Not in a gay way, but in a Lethal Weapon way. If you’re serious about running in 2020, I could be your campaign advisor. Better yet, your running mate.

Kanye: Too late. Jay is my running mate and Obama is my advisor. I’m a great fan of your work, though.

Trump: Thank you. I like your song about women being gold digging whores.

Kanye: I’d love to have you at the video premiere in LA.

Trump: Can’t make it. I’ll be in Scotland. I might just come dressed as a leprechaun. They’ll be too drunk to notice.

Kanye: You might be thinking of the Irish.

Trump: I’ve got to go. Remember to tell your homeslices to vote Trump in November.

Kanye: Nope.

*Kanye puts his phone down*

Kanye: Trump loves it.

Kris: Great. Just great.

Kris: Why did you have to put Anna in this? Is she naked, too?

Kanye: Of course she is.

Kris: *headache intensifies*

Kanye: Kris.

Kris: What, Kanye, what?

Kanye: Just so you know, Anna’s naked, but she’ll be, like, sideways. You can’t see her boobs.

Kris: Her boobs.

Kanye: Yes, you can’t see them. It’s tasteful.

Kanye: I respect Anna too much.

Kris: So, the women you respect don’t have their breasts showing?

Kanye: Yes.

Kris: Do you hear yourself speak or do you just not listen to anyone else?

Kanye: Both, momster.

Caitlyn: So you don’t respect me?

Kanye: Of course I do. My respect for you is why your breasts are out.

Kanye: It’s important your breasts are out because you’re a transgender woman.

Kanye: I need people to see I’m not transphobic.

Caitlyn: Ah.

Kanye: Now, Anna is gonna be between Donald Trump and George Bush.

Kanye: We all know George Bush and I are a part of each other’s history thanks to my important statement during Hurricane Katrina.

Kanye: He’ll be at the end of the bed, facing away, curled up like a child. It’ll be like he’s fading out of my sphere of famous influence into the coldness of irrelevance, you know?

Kanye: When people think of George Bush Jr., they think of Kanye.

Caitlyn: And 9/11

Kanye: Yes

Keith: And the “fool me twice you won’t fool me again” shit

Kanye: Okay

Pusha T: And the nigga throwing the shoe at him

Kris: And the Chappelle’s Show skit

Kim: And the war in Iraq

Kanye: Are you all just trying to disrespect me?

Kanye:

Kanye: Good.

Kanye: This meeting is about what is going to be the biggest art installation of 2016. I need this to be taken seriously.

Kanye: So

Kanye: Bill Cosby is going to be in the bed next to Caitlyn, and he’s go—

Kris: No. No. I draw the line. I am leaving. I won’t support this. What is wrong with you?

Kanye: I’m an artist. I’m making art.

Kris: You’re sick.

Kanye: They say that to every genius.

Caitlyn: I don’t think I’d want my likeness naked in bed next to Bill Cosby.

Kanye: lol but Bill Cosby wouldn’t do that to y— anyone.

Caitlyn: Believe what you want, buckaroo. That guy’s a mickey slipper.

Kanye: See, that’s your opinion being brought forth by art! Through discourse, we are sharing with each other as people!

Kanye: Now, next to Bill Cosby, I’m gonna put Beyoncé.

Kim: Okay, now, wait.

Kris: You’ve definitely crossed the line.

Tyga: That might be a bad idea.

Kanye: Airplane mode.

Tyga: Okay, my bad.

Kanye: Its art! How many times do I have to say that?

*Kanye’s phone rings*



Kanye: Hello. You only called because I’m me.

Beyoncé: Don’t do it, b.

Beyoncé: Whatever crossed your mind involving my name or my image, destroy it.

Kanye: How did y—

Beyoncé: I always know

Kanye: Its just art, sis

Beyoncé: You’ve nowhere near earned the right to call me that.

Kanye: You were going to be sleeping in a bed with me, Kim, Rihanna, Donald Trump—

Beyoncé: Play with me if you fucking want, Kanye.

Beyoncé: I will flay you and your cabal of sex offenders and make furniture.

Beyoncé: Next time they search your name, Google will ask, “Did you mean ‘Beyoncé’s new leather chair’?”

Kanye: The fact that art cou—



*Beyoncé hangs up*

Kanye: New plans. Due to bro code, Beyoncé will not be in it.

Matthew: Oh, god. That was close.

Pusha T: I felt myself dying as soon as he said her name.

Kris: “Bro code”?

Kanye: Yeah, that’s Jay’s wife. That would be weird.

Kris: But it’s okay to use the likenesses of single women.

Kanye: Yes.

Kris: You are patriarchy in the form of an Urban Outfitters employee.

Kanye: As if I’d ever be caught near an Urban Outfitters.

Kanye: They my employee, if anything.

Kris: Okay, so this is art. What do you think of this, Matthew?

Matthew: I love it. I like how Kanye is kinda sampling the original “Sleep” painting and making his own artwork. It’s very similar to what he does with his music.

Matthew: Like, he’ll sample a German rock band and then rap about pussy and slavery. It’s really great.

Kris: You are a cocksplat.

Matthew: Insulting people for their taste in art is pretty ignorant.

Kris: Hush. T.

Tyga: Yes?

Kris: Never you. Pusher T?

Pusha T: Yes, ma’am.

Kris: You support Kanye in this?

Pusha T: Its definitely gonna… start some discourse…

Kris: What if you were in it?

Pusha T: I’d be between Kim and Amber

Caitlyn and the dudes: lmao

Kris: You’re really going to make this video? How is it even a video if it’s based on a painting?

Kanye: See, that’s how I know you’re not an artist like me

Kanye: Kanye

Kanye: The camera is going to pan around the bed and get different angles of the sleeping celebrities.

Kanye: It will be sex tape-esque.

Kanye: The models and/or, maybe, real dolls will be breathing and everything.

Kanye: You’ll be watching the bodies resting and alive; the viewer is going to be unnerved by how up close and personal it is.

Kris: Maybe—and this is a huge maybe—maybe, they’ll be unnerved that Bill Cosby is in the bed, also.

Kanye: You’re saying it like he’s a creep or something.

Kris: That is exactly “like” I’m saying it.

Kanye: There’s no evidence. He hasn’t even been convicted.

Kim: A college student was just given only six months in prison for rape and you’d rather wait for a conviction as proof?

Kanye: Wow, you too?

Kim: Just kidding lol.

Kanye: Lol you almost got me.

Kris: I can’t take this. I’m leaving. You will not be using my money or anything else if you’re going through with this.

*Kris Jenner grabs her bag and leaves the house*

Kanye: Look, I just thought of something

Kanye: “My mama-in-law try to tell me I’m sexist”

Kanye: “She so old, I think she forgot what sex is”

Kim: Ohhhhhh

Pusha T: *Takes off hat and fans self* Whoo

Matthew: That was dope spit

Keith: So when do I get my Rihanna Real Doll?

The End

