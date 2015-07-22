They’re Making an Emoji Movie

Screen grab via Titanic, Photoshop by the author



So it turns out they’ll make a movie about anything these days. In this case, “they” is “Sony Pictures Animation,” and “anything” is “emoji, somehow.” The emoji movie will be written by Eric Siegel and Tony Leondis. Leondis, who previously helmed a Kung Fu Panda sequel, will also direct.

Deadline notes that while it seems sort of weird that someone would want to make a movie about emoji, the figures are public domain and therefore free to use without a studio having to worry about purchasing the rights to them. Clearly, this is a very exciting time for emoji, Hollywood, computer animation, and me, because I just got to photoshop some emoji onto that one scene from Titanic.

