This New Danish Cover of a Kanye Track is as Wonderfully Un-Kanye as Possible

When you hear “Kanye West”, it’s likely you’d think of your favourite rowdy Kanye track. It’s also likely you’d think of those excellent memes making their way around the Internet of Kanye’s head photoshopped onto North West, or of this Instagram account documenting Kanye just bein’ a regular dude, just doing things. However, it is NOT likely you’d think of soft and melancholic music—the kind of thing you’d put on during the last few hungover hours of a Sunday to ease yourself into mental clarity. Yet that’s precisely what you get in this new cover of Kanye’s “See You in My Nightmares”, courtesy of Copenhagen’s Vida Sophia.

Vida Sophia is the alias of Nathalia Sophia Barat—a singer you may have previously known as dreamy pop project Bye Barat. This is the first track she’s released as Vida Sophia and it’s one that gives Kanye an earthy, ethereal twist: her voice coaxes a lasting emotional depth out of the melody as the reverb-soaked production courtesy of Miccel Mohr takes on a psychedelic, mystical kind of vibe. There’s no customary Kanye-style aggression here: Vida Sophia’s take on “See You in My Nightmares” is pretty much the opposite of that—giving you calm and self-reflection rather than self-assured rowdiness.

If you like this chill take on Kanye, keep your eyes peeled: Vida Sophia will debut her own single this January.