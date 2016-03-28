Watch This Guy Crowd Surf Shirtless During an Irish Pub’s Killers Sing Along



Screencap via Vimeo

As a proper send off for their late friend Ger Foley, a bunch of locals crowd around a pub after his funeral to sing The Killers’ biggest hit “Mr. Brightside.” Lead by the impeccable lead singer of the video Brian O’Sullivan, he climbs up on the bar and cheer his fellow friends up as they slur lyrics to the 2004 smash hit. He eventually takes his shirt off and faux stage dives into his crowd of adoring friends. The video has even caught the attention of the band as they sent a tweet out that Brian could very well be a Brandon Flowers fill in. We’re all Mr. Brightside. Watch the video below.

Byron Yan is Mr. Brightside. Follow him on Twitter.